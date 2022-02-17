Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Comcast reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Comcast by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 16,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.