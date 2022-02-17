ColossusXT Price Down 76.1% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 76.1% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $6.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005823 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,510,023,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

