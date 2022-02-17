Color Platform (CLR) Tops One Day Volume of $294.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $632,176.18 and approximately $294.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00760019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00214278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

