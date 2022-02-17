Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,621 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 1.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $47,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $11.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,272. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.20 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.13.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

