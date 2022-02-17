Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.47.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CGNT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.67. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Cognyte Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

