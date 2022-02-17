Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 3,294,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $7,884,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 347.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.