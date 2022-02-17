CNH Partners LLC Sells 21,292 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

