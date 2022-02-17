CNH Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

CNH Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $349,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in North Mountain Merger by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMMC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

