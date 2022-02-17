CNH Partners LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,766 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MLAC opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.