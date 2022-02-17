CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 173,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

