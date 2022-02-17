CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.68. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,534,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

