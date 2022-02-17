Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -159.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total transaction of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,592 shares of company stock worth $78,042,442. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.