Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 18,622 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NET stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.98 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 117.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

