Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller Acquires 1,255 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller purchased 1,255 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,949.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 523,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,878,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

