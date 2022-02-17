Clene’s (CLNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Clene alerts:

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.98 on Monday. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 121,352 shares of company stock worth $397,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clene by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.