Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Clene stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,352 shares of company stock worth $397,702. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 82.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 182,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

