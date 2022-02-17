Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.
Shares of CLW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 2,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
