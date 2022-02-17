Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Announces Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CLW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 2,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

