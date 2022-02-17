Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.31 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average is $229.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

