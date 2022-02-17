Civilization Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.70 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $34.70 million and approximately $53,957.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

