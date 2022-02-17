Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,256 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,013,915 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $236,173,000 after purchasing an additional 78,773 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

