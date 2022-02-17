Citigroup Trims NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price to $133.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $100.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 274,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of NetEase by 43.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 113.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

