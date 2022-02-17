Citigroup Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $198.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $190.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $213.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

