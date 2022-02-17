Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cars.com by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

