Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

HY stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

