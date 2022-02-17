Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $6.60 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
