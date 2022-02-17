Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GreenPower Motor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GP. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $6.60 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.