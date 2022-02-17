Citigroup Inc. Invests $306,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

