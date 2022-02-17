Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

