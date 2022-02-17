Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $42,908,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

GTES opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.