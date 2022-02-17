Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

