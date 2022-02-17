Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Insider Purchases £22,500 in Stock

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) insider Michael J. W. Farrow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,446.55).

CRC opened at GBX 229 ($3.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67, a current ratio of 8.83 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.61. The firm has a market cap of £65.38 million and a P/E ratio of -88.08. Circle Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Circle Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

