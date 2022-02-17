Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciner Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ciner Resources by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 109,158 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.59. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. This is an increase from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.57%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

