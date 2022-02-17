Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday.

CGX stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.38. 44,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.22. The company has a market cap of C$847.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

