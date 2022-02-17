Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Increased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

