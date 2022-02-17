Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.13. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,949. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.