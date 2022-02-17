Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cimpress reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.13. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,949. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

