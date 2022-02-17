Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Ciena stock opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Ciena has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,598 shares of company stock worth $2,520,068. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ciena by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

