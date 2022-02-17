Christopher D. Maggiore Buys 44,965 Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 44,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $174,014.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.06.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ZIVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

