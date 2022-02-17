China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CYD stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
