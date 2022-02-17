China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

