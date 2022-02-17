China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CEA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.