Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 3,524,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
