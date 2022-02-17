Chiliz Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $170.65 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00107770 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,068,035 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.