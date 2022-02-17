Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $132.88. 100,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,151,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

