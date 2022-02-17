Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHMI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 385.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

