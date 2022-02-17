Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

CC stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

