Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $122,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,131,000 after purchasing an additional 77,878 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 88,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,151 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.33. 21,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,027. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

