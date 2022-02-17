Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.85.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $305.28 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.