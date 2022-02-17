Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Down 3.6%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $313.71 and last traded at $315.61. Approximately 21,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 440,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

