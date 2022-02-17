Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.46.

Shares of CRL opened at $305.28 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

