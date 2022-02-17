Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.46.
Shares of CRL opened at $305.28 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.