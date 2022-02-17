Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.67.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.