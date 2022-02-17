Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRL traded down $9.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.61 and its 200-day moving average is $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

