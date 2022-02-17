Charles Deshazer Purchases 500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Charles Deshazer bought 500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 1,314,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 258,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Company Profile
Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.
