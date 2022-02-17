Charles Deshazer Purchases 500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Charles Deshazer bought 500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after buying an additional 2,015,341 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 1,314,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after purchasing an additional 578,513 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 258,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

